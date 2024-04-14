Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.43). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

ALNY opened at $148.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

