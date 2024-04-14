Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,675,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

