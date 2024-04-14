Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $181.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.59.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

