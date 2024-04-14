Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

About Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.