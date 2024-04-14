Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
