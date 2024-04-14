Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.36

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €242.36 ($263.43) and traded as high as €264.20 ($287.17). Allianz shares last traded at €261.00 ($283.70), with a volume of 901,651 shares changing hands.
Allianz Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €259.19 and its 200-day moving average is €242.45.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
