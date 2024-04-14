Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 8.6 %

ALIM stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALIM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.