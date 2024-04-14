Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.70

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $28.61. Alico shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 15,593 shares changing hands.

Alico Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter worth $518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alico by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.