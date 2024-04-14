Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after buying an additional 413,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

