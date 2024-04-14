Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

