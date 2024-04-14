Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 184.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

