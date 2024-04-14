Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,646 shares of company stock worth $3,319,877. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

