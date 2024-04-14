Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $305.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,330,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 992,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

