Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3635 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Airbus's previous dividend of $0.36.

Airbus Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. Airbus has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

