Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.