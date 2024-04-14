Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $231.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

