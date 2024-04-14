Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.85.

NYSE AFL opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,245,000 after acquiring an additional 809,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

