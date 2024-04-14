Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,038 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. 2,882,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

