AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 969,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 19.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.12. 239,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,217. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

