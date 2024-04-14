Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.4% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $163.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $263.88 billion, a PE ratio of 314.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.