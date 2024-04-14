Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 103.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

