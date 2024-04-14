abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $203.43

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.43 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.71). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.71), with a volume of 328,536 shares traded.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.96. The stock has a market cap of £359.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21,400.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110,000.00%.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.