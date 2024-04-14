Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

ANF stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,786 shares of company stock worth $20,096,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

