AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.28. 7,029,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.