Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,270 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $84,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. 4,041,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,869. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

