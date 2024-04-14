A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $80,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

