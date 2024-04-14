A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.