9,483 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $21,036,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 464,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,668. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

