9,322 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

