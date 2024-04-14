8,851 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $44.04. 706,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,634. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.