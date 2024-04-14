782 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $169.37 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

