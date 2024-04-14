75,700 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,062,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,937,000 after acquiring an additional 673,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,729. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

