74,732 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,941,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AppFolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Long Walk Management LP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.43. 180,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,365. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $253.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7,383.29 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.