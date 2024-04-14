6,705 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,220,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,371. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

