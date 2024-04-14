60,200 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Onsemi Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,015. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

