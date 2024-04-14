5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $3.60 on Friday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $319.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.34.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

