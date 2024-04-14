59,500 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ opened at $58.72 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.