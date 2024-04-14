57,100 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,709. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

