4,470 Shares in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NXDT opened at 6.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.37. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 5.82 and a twelve month high of 13.07.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.12 per share, with a total value of 122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 417,849.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile



NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

