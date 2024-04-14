35,972 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Acquired by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Ryanair comprises about 0.6% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

RYAAY stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.31. 739,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

