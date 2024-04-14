35,948 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.88 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

