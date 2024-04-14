2,606 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.96. 114,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

