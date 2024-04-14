214 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $3,743,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $50.42 on Friday, reaching $1,261.07. 124,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,740. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,268.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,167.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

