2,134 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.81. The stock had a trading volume of 243,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.91 and a 200-day moving average of $380.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.