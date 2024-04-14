2,100,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,855,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $47.67. 74,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,697. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

