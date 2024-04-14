14,200 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

