Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.00

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

Zytronic Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 million, a PE ratio of -376.67 and a beta of 1.00.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

