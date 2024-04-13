Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Up 141.6% in March

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the March 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Zoomcar Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of ZCAR opened at $0.39 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar ( NASDAQ:ZCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.