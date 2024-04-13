Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,577,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,519. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.48 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.92 and its 200-day moving average is $180.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

