ZClassic One Day Volume Reaches $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $592,579.23 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00033463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

