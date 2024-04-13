YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALGN traded down $9.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.97. The company had a trading volume of 631,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,091. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

